Want to learn how to weld an Easter bunny out of horseshoes? The Fayette County Career & Technical Institute has you covered.
The CTI’s ongoing series of recreational classes runs the gamut from cooking to flower arranging, and also includes less traditional classes like youth and adult welding. The offerings have become quite popular, said Maria T. Lovat, the director of adult education with the Fayette County Career & Technical Institute.
“Never would I have imagined they would fill up like this,” she said.
Lovat said the idea came to her one sleepless night when she had a thought about having a welding class for children. She started with something a bit simpler, though, first implementing a pierogi-making class last year. The response was overwhelming.
“We ended up with nine classes,” Lovat said.
From there, she continued coming up with classes like cake decorating, pizza making, Thanksgiving turkey, floral arrangements and couples cooking. She even saw her original idea — youth welding — come to fruition in a class that attracted 72 children.
“Now I have church groups contacting us about classes,” she said. “They want more and more. It’s amazing what people want to do.”
Lovat said many of the classes fill up quickly and have waiting lists. She schedules most of them on either Tuesdays or Thursdays, typically two or three each month, and the cost is generally about $40 per person.
Lauren Yoham, of Uniontown, took part in a pierogi-making class as a double date with her husband and another couple, and her children took part in a kids’ breakfast-making class.
“It’s an opportunity to have something to do in the area and not have to travel far,” Yoham said. “For me, I like to learn something new like making pierogies from scratch.”
Yoham said it was also a way to meet new people in the community and learn from professional instructors.
“You get exposure to a legitimate chef,” she said, adding that she and her family have used the skills that were taught to them outside of class. “This is something for food aficionados and wannabes — it’s a great opportunity for them.”
Lovat said CTI students also benefit from the classes, making $10 an hour to act as assistants to the participants. It both offers them the chance to begin building a resume and gives them experience instructing others, she said.
As for what classes are on the horizon, Lovat said she would like to have a masonry class, and gladly accepts suggestions from the public.
“If someone gives me a suggestion, I’d run with it,” said Lovat, who can be reached at mlovat@fayettecti.org.
Upcoming classes include:
n “Let’s Make Cake Pops For Easter” on April 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (includes an Easter egg hunt) for $30.
n “Learn to Weld an Easter Bunny out of Horseshoes” on April 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. for $40 (includes tuition, materials and decorations).
n “Learn to Make Pierogies Like Your Grandma Made For Christmas Dinner” on April 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. for $40 (bring rolling pin and apron).
n “Let’s Make a Bouquet — With Cupcakes for Mother’s Day” on May 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $40.
n “Youth Welding Class” for students in grades 6, 7 and 8 on May 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. for $40.
n “Cinco de Mayo Couples Cooking” on May 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. for $40.
To enroll in a class, call 724-437-2721 ext. 255. Space is limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.