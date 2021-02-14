The annual Frosty Frolic is back, but will be virtual throughout the month, so participants can help a local school district while avoiding the typical “shiver in the river”.
Since 2015, the Frosty Frolic has helped raise money for the California Area School District Foundation with participants jumping in the Monongahela River.
The event normally draws between 50 and 75 jumpers and raised around $13,000 last year.
Walt MacFann, the foundation’s board president, said the money raised goes toward students scholarships that range between $250 and $2,000 as well as grants for district teachers who are doing special projects. Last year, the foundation awarded a $10,000 technology grant to the school district to help transition to online schooling during the pandemic.
COVID-19 restrictions led the foundation to have the event virtually this year, asking participants to get “freezin’ for a reason.” Participants can submit either photos of videos doing something in the cold or taking part in some cold-weather activity.
MacFann said a “freezin’ for a reason” can be anything from making snow angels or having a snowball fight, to riding a bike through the snow or even cuddling up to a warm fireplace.
“There are a lot of creative video people out there so we encourage them to come up with a great video for a great cause,” he said, adding that any individual or group can participate. “The kids using TikTok should love this”.
“This is just a fun way to help the students in the school,” said Lisa Buday, a member of the foundation’s board. “It’s going to snow in the next couple of days, so make use of it.”
Buday said they’re hoping for more participation with the district’s students as well as getting Trojan TV, which is the California University of Pennsylvania television station, to help promote the event.
As usual, T-shirts will be provided to those who raise over $20. The shirts will also be available to purchase for $20.
“This is a great opportunity for those who may not want to not jump in the river to participate,” MacFann said.
Organizers are also seeking sponsors for the shirts.
Prizes will be awarded for the number of views, likes and shares on a photo or video. There will also be prizes awarded to the video that receives the most online donations through the Facebook page’s donate button or through the foundation’s website at www.calsdfoundation.org
The Frosty Frolic is now open for submission of videos and sponsorships through Feb. 28.
