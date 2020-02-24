A Fayette County judge set aside a full day today for the sentencing hearing for a funeral director who pleaded guilty to stealing more than half a million dollars from clients who pre-paid for funerals.
Stephen E. Kezmarsky III, 52, of Uniontown entered a general plea in October to dozens of charges related to the theft of pre-paid funeral funds through the former Kezmarsky Funeral Home between October 2005 and March 2017. He was first charged in 2018 and faced new charges last year after unidentified cremated remains were found in a storage locker. His sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. before Judge Steve P. Leskinen.
Prosecutors expect many victims to offer testimony at his sentencing, and Kezmarsky’s attorney, Stephen D. Colafella, plans to present testimony from character witnesses.
There is no sentence guaranteed for Kezmarsky because his plea was entered generally.
At the time of the plea, Leskinen cautioned Kezmarsky that he could face a sentence that is tantamount to a life term. Kezmarsky is currently free on $500,000 unsecured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.