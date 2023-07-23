For 85 years, firefighters from departments across the county have been gathering yearly for a week of fun, togetherness and remembrance during the Fayette County Firefighters’ Association convention.
Hosted this year by Farmington Volunteer Fire Department, the convention included friendly competition, live entertainment, a parade and food.
It also included a memorial service at Farmington Bethel Church to pay tribute to the 29 county firefighters who have passed away since June 30, 2022. It was the 101st year for the memorial service, a gathering meant to recognize the service and dedication of those who have often volunteered their time to serve their communities.
“I think we host one of the best memorial services in the Southwestern Pennsylvania area,” said Wayne Nicholls, president of the FCFA and deputy chief of Perry Township VFD. “This year was our 101st memorial service, and everybody does a great job with that.”
Brian VanSickle, chief of Farmington VFD, said the service also recognizes the nine county firefighters who have died in the line of duty over the past century.
“We’ve incorporated that so they’re never forgotten,” VanSickle said.
The host company for the convention changes yearly, with Farmington last hosting in 2019. Washington Township and Fayette City fire departments will host the gathering in 2024.
“I think a lot in the Fayette County Firefighters’ Association look forward to this particular week in July to come up and see everybody, get to talk to the other firemen you normally wouldn’t see on a call,” VanSickle said. “You get this one week out of the year to tell stories and have good camaraderie.”
Throughout the week, firefighters competed against one another in challenges of endurance, or other skills they use while keeping the public safe.
One of those events, the battle of the barrel, includes two teams shooting water at a suspended barrel to push it to the other team’s side. In all, 26 teams came ready for that challenge.
“Everybody’s competitive, but it’s fun,” Nicholls said.
“And they get bragging rights throughout the year,” VanSickle added.
VanSickle said he also looks forward to the kids’ events, which started in 2012 and offer a scaled-down version of the firefighters’ challenges.
“To see those kids try to emulate what we do and the fun they have, that’s the fun for me,” he said.
The event ended on Saturday with the FCFA’s annual meeting, the election of the new officers and the annual parade.
“It’s always a joy for us to host this convention,” VanSickle said. “On behalf of the Farmington Fire Department, we thank the Fayette County Firefighters’ Association for letting us host and thank our main sponsors Nemacolin Woodlands, Somerset Trust and the Stonehouse Restaurant.”
