The Laurel Highlands School District community and beyond has rallied around a popular high school baseball coach fighting cancer by surpassing a fundraising goal within 24 hours.
Scott “Debo” DeBerry was diagnosed with Stage IV Metastatic Gastric Adenocarcinoma cancer in early June during a surgery in which surgeons found his colon to suddenly be swollen despite numerous tests that had previously ruled out cancer.
Shawn Bernarding, a friend of the family, said the diagnosis was a shock to everyone, and DeBerry has been working hard every day since to get healthy enough to start chemotherapy or alternative therapies.
“He continues to fight every day, sometimes taking it hour by hour, but he’s as well as he can be,” Bernarding said of the mentor, friend, father, grandfather, son, teacher and head baseball coach for Laurel Highlands High School.
Despite DeBerry having health insurance, there are tests, medicines, procedures, copays, equipment, supplies and other costs that will not be covered.
DeBerry’s family relies on his income and with his wife becoming DeBerry’s primary caregiver, the financial burden can be overwhelming: the last hospital bill received was for $215,496, which did not include any claims paid.
“Several people have reached out to the family wanting to do additional fundraisers such as guest bartender night or a spaghetti dinner, etc.,” Bernarding said. “Nothing is set in stone right now.”
To help ease the financial burden on the family and give DeBerry comfort that he and his family are not fighting alone, Bernarding decided to start a GoFundMe fundraising page.
Bernarding said he hopes the money raised will provide some emotional relief, and the reaction has been very positive as people have reached out to show support or offer help while not wanting to be intrusive.
The $25,000 fundraising goal was surpassed within 24 hours, and two days after starting the page, they raised over $32,000 from the community.
“I was so surprised by the way it just took off,” Bernarding said, adding that it tells him how many people genuinely care about the DeBerry family. “It tells me Scott has more friends than he ever thought imaginable, and they are some of the most supportive and generous people I’ve ever seen.”
DeBerry has coached baseball for 20 years and has been head coach at Laurel Highlands High School for the past eight.
Bernarding added that DeBerry has rebuilt the baseball program at the school, as many players with whom Bernarding spoke said the baseball experience would not be the same without DeBerry.
“I know Coach DeBerry to be a dedicated family man, educator and person who strives to be the best he can be on all levels,” said Laurel Highlands Superintendent Jesse Wallace. “I have witnessed his ability to encourage and implement a team approach and empathetic understanding of the matters he undertakes.”
Wallace said DeBerry embraces his team and students as his family.
“He is a man who cares about others, and he holds himself to a high standard for all to strive,” Wallace said. “In short, Mr. DeBerry is a person we wish we had more of in the world.”
Anyone wanting to make a contribution in any amount can do so by visiting www.gofundme.com/f/coach-scott-deberrys-cancer-care-fund?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_hdh+coach-scott-deberrys-cancer-care-fund.
