The Laurelville Retreat Center will host a “Gallentine’s Day” of yoga in Mount Pleasant with yoga instructors Robin Albright and Nicole Craig.
Galentine's Day Yoga at Laurelville
- By Mark Hofmann mhofmann@heraldstandard.com
-
- Updated
- 0
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Friday, February 3, 2023 7:35 PM
Friday, February 3, 2023 7:35 PM
The Laurelville Retreat Center will host a “Gallentine’s Day” of yoga in Mount Pleasant with yoga instructors Robin Albright and Nicole Craig.
Embrace the calm with gentle stretches and breath work in the self-care class for ages 12 and over. Beginners are welcome.
Herbal tea will be served afterward.
The event will take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 12, at the Laurelville Retreat Center in Mount Pleasant.
The cost is $15 per person or two guests for $24. Pre-register at https://tinyurl.com/Feb12Yoga. Benefits Laurelville programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.