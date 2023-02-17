ganssite.jpg

Submitted photo

A resident of Gans in Springfield Township submitted a photo of the cornfield at the site owned by Fay-Penn Economic Development Council. Fayette County Commissioners voted Thursday to grant Fay-Penn’s request to rezone 71 acres from A-1 Agricultural-Rural to M-1 Light Industrial.

 Submitted photo

Residents in the Gans area of Springhill Township expressed their disapproval of a vote Thursday by the Fayette County Commissioners to grant a rezoning request for an industrial park in the area.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.