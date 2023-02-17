Residents in the Gans area of Springhill Township expressed their disapproval of a vote Thursday by the Fayette County Commissioners to grant a rezoning request for an industrial park in the area.
Commissioners vote unanimously to grant Fay-Penn Economic Development Council’s request to rezone 71 acres from A-1 Agricultural-Rural to M-1 Light Industrial.
Brandon Miller of Gans was one of about 20 people who attended the meeting to object to the move. Miller said the vote was rushed through with little to no idea what would be developed at the site.
“How could they vote on something if they don’t have the information of what’s going in there?” Miller said following the meeting.
Miller said he and others were told that no one knew how the space was going to be developed, and that no companies were interested in building there. But he said he also learned that Amazon had reached out to Fay-Penn expressing interest in the site as well as a business that can bring 700 jobs to the area.
Jim Gray, economic development manager with Fay-Penn, said later Thursday that the company has contracted with the H.F. Lenz Co. to determine the best use for the Springhill site, as numerous infrastructure issues need to first be addressed at the site.
“It’s an oversimplification to a complex issue to say what is or what isn’t going to go in there,” Gray said, adding there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach.
He added that Fay-Penn expects to receive the study from the H.F. Lenz by early spring.
Gray added that Fay-Penn has received interest in all of its properties from the state, corporate real estate firms and other sources, and the Springhill property is one of the sites that has received interest; however, due to confidentiality and the proprietary nature of economic development prospects, he could not comment on the status of any prospect.
“Apparently, they rushed through with a half-baked plan,” Miller said of the county, adding that he’s suspicious that the application for rezoning was entered prior to 2023, before Springhill Township could enact its own zoning authority.
“So what we have to assume is, the county wanted to tell Springhill what was going to be developed in it without the input from its residents, and they wanted to keep it that way,” said Rachael Alderson, who neighbors the property in question.
“I think they made up their minds before meeting, and it didn’t matter what we said, and they didn’t care what we said,” Miller said.
“The proposed development on the property dates to 2008,” said Commissioner Scott Dunn, who added that Fay-Penn has owned the property since 1996. “The property was included in the 2019 County Comprehensive Plan as a place for future development.”
Dunn said he has no knowledge of any pending development in that area and weighed his decision on the rezoning request of the property owner versus the legitimate concerns of the neighbors.
“I based my decision on information and testimony at the (January) public hearing, my research and what’s legal under the Fayette County Zoning Ordinance,” Dunn said.
“Everything for rezoning that I do, I check testimony and the county’s comprehensive land use plan,” said Commissioner Vince Vicites, who said he did the same prior to Thursday’s vote.
Vicites said over 600 acres of that land owned by Fay-Penn is already zoned M-1 and with the land being close to the Route 43 interchange, it’s deemed for development.
During the meeting, Vicites said he hopes that Fay-Penn works with the residents moving forward.
“There’s concern of what’s going to be built there, and that’s understandable,” Commissioner Dave Lohr said.
Lohr said there are no concrete plans for the land in question, but he said those details are for the planning phase, as rezoning was a very early step in a rather long process.
Lohr explained that Fay-Penn would have to deal with multiple government agencies every step of the way that’s going to take a considerable amount of time before a shovel is even ready to break the ground.
