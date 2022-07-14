Gans Road between Route 119 and Mustard Lane in Springhill Township, Fayette County will be closed starting on Wednesday, July 20 at 7 a.m. for state Department of Transportation crews to perform shoulder and pipe repairs.
A marked detour will be in place using Route 119, Big Six Road and Route 857. The closure is expected to end on Wednesday, July 27.
