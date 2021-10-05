A Fayette County woman is behind bars after she allegedly threatened a woman with a gun during the Buckwheat Festival in Preston County, West Virginia.
Police said Marilyn Joan Martin, 62, got into a fight with 21-year-old Clarissa Montana Lee just after 7 p.m. Friday. According to the complaint, Martin pulled a gun from her purse and held it to Lee’s temple “for a period of time” and told Lee she was going to kill her.
Martin then fled from the festival grounds before police arrived.
Police went to Martin’s home in Gans where they detained her. The complaint indicated she told police she was at the festival and admitted to getting into a fight with Lee.
According to court paperwork, Martin gave officers consent to search her vehicle where police found a Taurus semi-automatic pistol that matched the description that Lee gave them.
Police said the gun was found under Martin’s vehicle’s spare tire along with a magazine containing 10 live rounds of ammunition.
Martin was charged with a felony count of wanton endangerment by Kingwood Police Department in Preston County, West Virginia. She is currently lodged in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $100,000.
