The Morrell Fire Company set up its station up to be a warming center Thursday, as about 45 Dunbar Township residents were without heat.
Luanne Dye, secretary for the township, said Columbia Gas contacted the township in the morning to inform them there was an issue in the Trotter area.
Lee Gierczynski, Columbia Gas spokesman, said Thursday afternoon that crews were still trying to determine the cause of the outage.
“They suspect there is water in the gas main, that may have been the source of the outage,” he said.
A notice on the Columbia Gas website indicated customers on Marshall and Patton streets, Pershing Drive, Ridge Boulevard and West Crawford Avenue were impacted by the outage.
Once repairs are completed, crews planned to go door-to-door to perform safety checks and relight natural gas appliances.
Those customers not at home will receive a door hanger informing them of the outage and requesting they call Columbia Gas for a service technician to come to their home or business to restore service.
Gierczynski said updates would be posted on the company’s website, columbiagaspa.com. As of Thursday afternoon, the issue had not been resolved.
Morrell Fire Company provided blankets and hot beverages throughout the day. Dye said township officials planned to monitor the outage, and look into getting affected residents food if necessary.
