A gender discrimination lawsuit has been filed against the Brownsville Area School District.
The lawsuit was filed last week by attorney Joel Sansone on behalf of his client, Jill White, naming the school district as the sole defendant.
According to the lawsuit, White was hired in 2019 as a coordinator of mental health services with the district at an annual salary of approximately $58,000.
During the course of her employment, White performed the job duties of director of pupil services on a continual basis at the district’s request, Sansone wrote.
The job description of the coordinator of mental health services encompasses most, if not all, of the job duties of the director of pupil services; however, White was not compensated for the supplementary duties and additional work, nor did she hold the title of director of pupil services, which is senior to the title of coordinator, the filing alleged.
Currently, the director of pupil services along with director of special education is a male who was annually paid a salary of approximately $85,400.
While the director of pupil services was on leave, White was assigned the duties of the director of special education, but she was not compensated for that additional work, Sansone alleged.
According to the lawsuit, White believes she was discriminated against because of her gender as she has allegedly been treated less fairly than her male coworkers, including the district proposing male employees receiving compensation and raises.
Sansone wrote in the complaint that, as a direct and proximate result of the district’s actions, White has been affected financially and professionally, was unable to continue her employment and was constructively discharged on Nov. 13, 2020.
White is seeking back-pay damages and other lost benefits, liquid damages, returning to her former position or a position most appropriate for her or front pay and legal fees.
