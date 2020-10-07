An employee of Connellsville Area School District filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the district and its director of security.
The lawsuit filed on behalf of Vickie McClain, a clerk with the district, contended she’s worked in a sexually hostile environment since 2015, when she ended her relationship with district security director Michael Parlak.
Her attorney, Joel Sansone, alleged Parlak would question McClain about her interactions with male colleagues, monitor her movements in the building through the security system, and harass her in other ways.
Sansone stated McClain complained to the high school administration and other district officials in 2019, but Parlak was not disciplined.
The suit also contends that McClain has been consistently passed over for promotions and other advancement opportunities by the district.
Connellsville Area School District Solicitor Tim Witt said they have to refrain from proving any comment because they did not yet receive the lawsuit, but will review the lawsuit once it’s received and address it.
Sansone stated that McClain has suffered emotional, psychological and physical distress, inconvenience, loss of reputation, humiliation and embarrassment and is seeking back pay damages and other benefits lost due to the conduct from the 2015 date of alleged discrimination, punitive damages, pre-judgement and post judgement interest and legal fees.
