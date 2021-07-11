A Fayette County woman has filed a gender-discrimination lawsuit against Dollar Tree Stores, alleging incidents of sexual harassment from a coworker.
Attorney Joel Sansone filed the lawsuit on behalf of Lorraine Hufford in federal court, naming Dollar Tree Stores Inc. and an employee at the Connellsville store as defendants.
According to the complaint, Hufford worked at the Dollar Tree store in Connellsville beginning in 2017 and worked her way up to the position of assistant manager.
In March 2020, the store hired the defendant, who’s a male employee, as a freight manager.
The complaint claims that shortly after the male defendant was hired, he started touching himself in the genital area when Hufford looked at him in the workplace.
Sansone stated in the lawsuit that the actions of the male defendant caused a sexually hostile work environment, and Hufford repeatedly reported his actions to the store’s manager, who said she would pass along the complaints to the company’s district manager.
However, the suit states the manager told Hufford she couldn’t reach the district manager, and the male defendant was not reprimanded for his behavior, which continued.
The lawsuit stated that Hufford wasn’t the only employee who was sexually harassed by the male defendant, and claims he repeated the behavior while looking at both female coworkers and employees.
In October, Hufford and the male defendant were alone in the store to count money from the registers, which was the company’s protocol. At one point, the male defendant accused Hufford of being a thief, which Sansone said was materially false, and then the male defendant touched himself, the complaint states.
Around that time Hufford directly texted the district manager about the issue and received a reply that she would set up a meeting with Hufford, but ultimately never met with Hufford, according to the lawsuit. Hufford also called the company’s hotline posted inside the store and left a message, but was never contacted about it.
Hufford was constructively discharged from the company as a direct result of the company’s inaction, the suit says.
Sansone stated that Hufford had undergone extreme emotional distress, which includes, but not limited to, nausea and vomiting; she has also been adversely been affected financially, professionally and emotionally over the matter.
She is seeking compensatory general damages, compensatory special damages including, but not limited to, medical expenses and legal fees, punitive damages and pre- and post-judgment interest.
