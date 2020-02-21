As chaplain of the Fayette County Prison, the Rev. Terry Sanders has seen the troubling reality of recidivism. He recalls working with inmates struggling with addiction, and finding that the work wasn’t ending their addiction problems as effectively as it could. After many of them left prison, he found, they faltered.
“They were coming back,” he said.
Sanders said those observations sparked him and his wife, the Rev. Rhonda Sanders, to found Genesis House, Inc., described on its website as a “clinically managed, faith-based halfway house.”
The Uniontown facility harbors space for 16 men in its residential program, and it’s been running for about seven years.
This week, the community at Genesis House is preparing for its Annual Gala, slated for 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday at the Victory Center, at 62 W. Peter St., in Uniontown. Donations are $50 per person. People interested in attending, or in becoming a Genesis House sponsor, may call 724-550-4234. They can also buy tickets at the door.
Jonathan Stickle, of Uniontown, will deliver the keynote address.
“I’m going to talk about the life that I lived within addiction, and the life that I live now within recovery,” he said. Stickle said he’s been clean for about 10½ years.
Stickle observed that help is more available, and more visible, than it used to be.
“The programs that are available now are becoming a little more out there, and people are reaching out,” he said. “It’s not being kept such a secret anymore.”
This year’s gala comes at a time of development for Genesis House. Sanders said that center, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, has recently become a “state-licensed treatment facility” for drug and alcohol addiction. He said the license could pave a path to more funding – something he said is sorely in need right now.
“For us it’s not just about getting a license for funding,” he said. “It’s about being connected to a bigger entity of resources – of teaching and training that we’ll be able to be a part of.”
He said he welcomes the additional training.
“As the culture of drug addiction changes, so should the culture of education change,” he said.
Another phase of development for Genesis House involves adding day programs.
“We’re also moving into this year of having day services for the individuals who can’t afford to leave their career (for residential treatment),” he said, noting that some sessions have already begun. Sanders also mentioned the addition, this past year, of community engagement meetings designed to reach people in the broader community so that they can learn about addiction – and about problems their neighbors, friends and family members may be facing.
Genesis House also helps people preparing for the GED, often working with other organizations to do so.
Sanders also described some of his own experiences, decades ago, with addiction.
“Having been through the crisis of addiction in my own life, almost 30 years ago, I made it my life’s work,” he said. “I was fortunate enough to have family support – my wife, parents church community.”
The reach of addiction, he explained, is long.
“It can happen to anyone – and it happens to anyone,” he said. He contemplated, too, the ways people who are not struggling with an addiction can helpfully interact with people who are.
“The best way to help somebody with an addiction is not to judge them because of their addiction, but to try to love them and show them support to try to get them help through their addiction,” he said.
He also described the way addiction can feel to a person.
“It makes you feel powerless,” he said. “You don’t want to help yourself. You feel closed in, like you’re a prisoner.”
And so, working with a host of other local organizations, staff members at Genesis House have tried to open unexpected doors for people who feel trapped within an addiction.
He hopes Thursday’s gala will help them to continue opening those doors.
