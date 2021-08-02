Former NHL player Kevin Stevens will be among the speakers who will talk about recovering from drug addiction at a life recovery event hosted by Genesis House Ministry in Uniontown Aug. 7.
The family event titled, “A Night of Hope,” will be held at Uniontown High School Stadium. Activities for families will start at 3 p.m., including sack races, kick ball and field hockey for children. In addition, the concession stand will be selling food.
At 5 p.m., Stevens, the keynote speaker, will share his experience with recovery. Stevens first tried drugs at age 28, leading to a struggle with addiction for 24 years. Now, he shares his story to help prevent others from following suit.
The Rev. Terry Sanders, director of Genesis House Ministry, said the organization typically holds a similar annual event called “Light the Night for Recovery,” but this year, which is the ministry’s 10th, organizers wanted to shine a greater light on families of those dealing with or recovering from addiction to drugs.
“Because of the pandemic, we shifted a little bit, because a lot of people went back into using again, and their addiction habit began again because they were closed in,” he said. “We have lost several since the pandemic due to overdoses, and there are more drugs in the region, and so we needed to do something to highlight the families. The individual goes through the addiction process, but the family unit suffers.”
Black balloons will be released during a time of silence and prayer for families who have lost loved ones to overdoses.
Other speakers include Gina D’Auria, administrator at Fayette County Children and Youth Services, and Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Robert Broadwater.
Organizations like Fayette County Drug and Alcohol and CYS will have tables set up with information and resources for attendees, Sanders said. T-shirts will also be sold, and a jersey will be raffled.
Tickets to the event cost $10 for individuals and $25 for families and can be bought at the gate or by calling 724-550-4234 or emailing ronnieksanders@gmail.com.
