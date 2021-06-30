Nineteen flags were cut down from the George C. Marshall Plaza in Uniontown and destroyed last week.
“I have no idea why someone would do something like this,” Mayor Bill Gerke said, “but we’ve had an outpouring of people from the community wanting to donate and just ask questions about what went on. The community is upset and is ready to step up to help the city.”
The stolen flags represented the allied nations of World War II and were placed at the plaza in 2003. The American and POW flags are the only flags remaining.
Fayette County Crime Stoppers said an unidentified person was seen tearing up the flags and throwing them into a pile near Teaz Tanning Salon, near the intersection of Pittsburgh Street and North Mt. Vernon Avenue. The vandalism occurred about 1 a.m. June 19.
Uniontown police Lt. Tom Kolencik said they do not have anyone in custody, but are following every lead. He said he is unsure what measures the city will take but said they may look into placing cameras in the area.
“It’s monumental and symbolic of our city. It’s not something you would expect somebody to want to steal and damage,” he said. “It’s something that we’ll just have to sit down and regroup and try to come up with a solution for.”
The cost to replace the flags is estimated at $1,915. Kolencik said many community members have inquired about donating to help replace the flags.
Gerke said donations would go toward new flags and replacing the severed ropes. He said people have also offered to help do the physical work of installing them.
Anyone who would like to donate can call the city office at 724-430-2900 or send a check to the City of Uniontown, 20 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401, Room Number 114, with a notation that the check is intended to go toward replacing the flags.
Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is asked to contact Fayette County Crime Stoppers at 724-320-2042 or Uniontown police at 724-430-2929.
