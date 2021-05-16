After COVID-19 delayed several projects in Georges Township, supervisors are moving forward and looking toward recreation and other projects.
Among their plans is a new police building for the township’s police department.
“The state police do a great job,” said Georges Township Supervisor John Hicks. “But we more or less wanted to have someone here on-call for the residents.”
Construction is currently underway with the hope that supervisors can expand the one-man department into a force that will offer around-the-clock coverage.
The board of supervisors plans to dedicate the building in memory of Mark “Moose” Migyanko, a supervisor who passed away in October.
Officials said Migyanko dedicated many years in service to the township and its residents before his death.
He, Hicks and Supervisor Darrell Trifiro also began laying the groundwork for many projects.
Supervisor Todd Churby, appointed in November to finish Migyanko’s term, said he’s eager to complete those planned projects while working alongside the other supervisors.
Those projects include ones for which the township received grants allowing them to: purchase new recycling cans for residents and update the recycling program; paving projects on Shadyside, York Run and School roads; and working with an engineer to improve the walking trail at the Fayette Business Park.
“The county is eager to help us get that done,” Hicks said.
Supervisors also continue to work with the commissioners on the construction of the Sheepskin Trail that would connect Georges Township to South Union and Springhill townships.
Hicks said they’re tying to obtain property for a township recreation center, working to purchase railroad tracks near the high school to make a walking trail and planning to have a township park.
“People deserve to have more recreation in the township, and that’s what we’re shooting for,” Hicks said.
Supervisors said they are also working on infrastructure projects they couldn’t do last year because of COVID-19 restrictions, including the replacement and repairing of bridges throughout the township, working with the local sewage authorities to continue the expansion and upgrading public sewage throughout the municipality.
Hicks said the township was also able to purchase a new high lift for $160,000 and just ordered a new truck for $190,000 as they continue to upgrade their equipment and taking care of the needs of the township.
In early 2020, supervisors also noted the completion of a renovated station that allows Fayette EMS to be presented in the township for around-the-clock coverage.
Supervisors also offered thanks to the Albert Gallatin JROTC for partnering with the township to remove trash and debris from state roadways within the township.
