A Georges Township man has been charged with severely neglecting his daughter, accused of allowing his daughter to be underweight and malnourished.
Keith Alan Kalbaugh was arraigned Wednesday evening on two counts each of aggravated assault-attempts to cause serious bodily injury or cause injury with extreme difference; aggravated assault-victim less that 13; aggravated assault-victim less than 6; unlawful restraint of a minor; endangering the welfare of children; simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.
Fayette County 911 alerted Pennsylvania State Police that a 20-month-old female was unresponsive along Hardin Hollow Road in Georges Township at 2:50 a.m. Jan. 10.
Fayette EMS found the girl unresponsive, with no pulse, “ice cold” to the touch, pale in color and notably dirty. EMS personnel immediately started life-saving measures while transporting the girl to WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital.
Medical staff at the hospital noted that the girl was underweight and hypothermic, and after being treated for approximately an hour, she was transported by medical helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital, where she was admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.
Kalbaugh, the girl’s father, told police that he did not know the last time the girl was seen by a medical professional, had a checkup or had been medically evaluated.
He also told police that the girl sleeps and spends a majority of time in a playpen in the living room while Kalbaugh is in his own bedroom playing online computer games, court documents state.
Kalbaugh said that during the previous nights, the child had been sleeping in a diaper only in the playpen without any additional clothing, according to the complaint.
The attending physician at Ruby Memorial told police that the toddler was severely underweight, adding that she should weigh about 29 pounds but was only 20. Her electrolytes were also severely out of balance and she was in severe renal failure, the complaint states. Further, she was not hydrated and had multiple excoriations and abrasions, and was also filthy and emaciated as a result of “severe neglect,” stated the physician.
Police said Kalbaugh’s home was found to be in a deplorable state with large amounts of debris and trash both inside and outside. The child’s playpen contained feces, decaying food, stains and dirt on the bottom. The living room ihad trash covering the floor, used diapers, feces, filled trash bags, toys, decayed food and other unidentifiable items.
Kalbaugh’s other daughter, a 3-year old, was removed from the residence.
Because of the severity of the crime, Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock denied bail, stating he is a threat to the public.
Kalbaugh is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with a preliminary hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26.
