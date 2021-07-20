A Georges Township man is charged with aggravated assault on allegations that he hit his wife five to seven times with his fist and then struck her in the face with a wooden bench on Sunday, causing serious injuries.
Richard Wayne Jacobs, 58, got into an argument with his wife, Collen Rae, at Kloc’s bar. Collen Jacobs told state police in Uniontown that she left the bar because of his “highly intoxicated behavior,” and returned to their home, and Richard Jacobs soon followed, court paperwork stated.
While they were sitting on the back porch, Richard Jacobs allegedly punched his wife and then picked up a bench and hit her in the face while she was on the ground, according to the criminal complaint.
The woman told police she attempted to run away, but Jacobs continued to push her to the ground multiple times, police reported. She ran to 102 Old Wynn Road and state police were contacted, according to court paperwork. She suffered severe injuries to her left eye, nose and mouth, the complaint states.
Richard Jacobs is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct. He is in Fayette County Prison with bail set at $35,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 26 before Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr.
