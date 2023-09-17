A Georges Township woman faces more than a dozen charges after three dogs were seized from her home.
Georges Township woman charged for animal cruelty
- By Jon Andreassi newsroom@heraldstandard.com
Monday, September 18, 2023 1:31 AM
State police charged Jayette June Serratta, 33, on Thursday with felonies of aggravated cruelty to animals, and misdemeanors of animal cruelty and animal neglect.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Serratta’s home in the 500 block of 4th Street the morning of June 12 following reports that two dogs had been left outside for, “an extended period of time.”
Neighbors told police that had not seen Serratta at the home in more than a week.
According to the complaint, the two dogs were malnourished with no food nearby. Police could see a third dog inside the residence, through a window.
Police served a search warrant at Serratta’s home on June 16 and removed the dogs from the property.
The dogs included a border collie, Labrador retriever mix, a chow chow, golden retriever mix, and a cane corso.
The border collie mix was allegedly malnourished and dehydrated. Police said the chow chow and cane corso each had worms and Lyme disease.
Serratta has yet to be arraigned on the charges.
