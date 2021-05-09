The Connellsville Geranium Festival has been canceled a second year in a row, but geraniums will still be available for purchase.
“We were in a super panic last year,” said Phyllis Kovall, the chairperson for the festival.
In 2020, COVID-19 restrictions were put into place after they had already ordered geraniums to be sold. Still, the Connellsville Garden Club, which puts on the festival, found a way to sell the 7,000 geraniums they had already purchased by holding a drive-thru sale.
“It worked so well for us last year,” Kovall said. “We had 370 orders, and we did it under four hours.”
After deciding in November they wouldn’t hold the festival in 2021, Kovall said, the committee decided sell the flowers the same way again this year.
“It didn’t look very promising to have the entire festival,” she said, noting the daylong event draws hundreds to the city. “We were worried about the safety of our members and vendors.”
Geraniums are $2.50 each or $37.50 for a flat of 15. Colors being offered are red, white, pink and salmon.
The geraniums will again be pre-ordered and must be paid for in advance to avoid hand-to-hand cash transactions. A link to order geraniums is available on the Connellsville Garden Club’s Facebook page.
If a buyer is uncomfortable placing an order online, they can call in their order by phoning Kovall at 724-628-6078, Becky at 724-454-3969 or Linda at 724-628-1124.
No orders will be accepted after May 23, and all orders must be paid for by May 26.
The geraniums will be distributed on Saturday, May 29 between 9 a.m. to noon at the East End Fire Station on North Arch Street in Connellsville.
Buyers will be informed of their individual pick-up time as well as how the drive thru will work along with what safety precautions need to be followed.
As a way to give back to the community, organizers are also holding a food drive that day for the Bill Swan Food Pantry at the Connellsville Community Ministries.
“We are asking each car to bring an item to donate when you come to pick up your geraniums,” Kovall said, adding that more information will be available as the day of the sale grows closer.
Kovall said there’s still about 2,000 geraniums still available to be sold. She said the sale is the club’s biggest — and only — fundraiser because of COVID-19 restrictions.
She said the club is hopeful the sales will sustain the club and their goal of the continued beautification of the city.
The order form for geraniums is available at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1ci9IqsR7yr_-cYDXNp5_extQV03jRROH6l0Dqrj5wNI/edit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.