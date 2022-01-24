Two people have been displaced by a fire that broke out early Monday at a German Township home.
The fire broke out shortly after 2 a.m. at 531 Old Route 21, according to Adam Burke, the public information officer for McClellandtown Fire Co.
Burke said that by the time firefighters arrived, it was already a fully involved house fire. A man and a woman lived in the house, neither of whom were injured. According to Burke, the man got out of the house and went to a neighbor’s house to call 911.
Two cats were trapped inside the house and died, Burke said.
“A defensive approach was initiated just because of how fully involved it was,” Burke said.
The home was a total loss, and the American Red Cross is assisting the two people who lived there.
The state police fire marshal is investigating the origin and cause of the fire.
“We’re very saddened by this loss and wish the best for the family,” Burke said.
Also responding to the fire was Edenborn Fire Department, Footedale Fire Department, Masontown Fire Department, Fairchance Fire Department, Smithfield Fire Department and Ronco Fire Department.
