A Fayette County landfill has consented to pay a $25,000 civil penalty for not recording odor information and falsely claimed the recording was done.
Tuesday, the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced the consent agreement of civil penalty with Advanced Disposal Services Chestnut Valley Landfill LLC, which is a waste landfill located in German Township.
The DEP reported that Advance Disposal Services violated their permit and state law following an unannounced DEP inspection on Jan. 24, 2019, where it was found an employee of the landfill failed to conduct and record the required twice-daily off-site odor monitoring survey.
The DEP staff reviewed a signed odor survey record at the landfill, which inaccurately and falsely indicated that the Jan. 24 surveys were conducted.
“Specifically, the record stated that the afternoon survey had already been completed, and no odors observed, even though [the] record was timestamped for later that day,” the release stated.
The DEP also reported that the employee who reported false information in the record is no longer employed by Advanced Disposal Services.
“While violations and enforcement actions of this nature are less common, DEP considers them to be willful and egregious,” said Ron Schwartz, the DEP Southwest Regional director. “Obstruction of DEP oversight through false or inaccurate documentation puts the environment at risk, erodes the trust of the community and will not be tolerated.”
The $25,000 civil penalty the landfill agreed to pay will go into the commonwealth’s Solid Waste Abatement Fund.
