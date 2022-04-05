A German Township man was arrested Monday on charges accusing him of molesting a young girl at his home on two occasions in February.
Martin A. Cramer Sr., 59, of 164 McClellandtown-Lambert Road, is accused of fondling the 7-year-old girl at his house between Feb. 11 and 28, state police said.
Cramer allegedly admitted to molesting the girl during an interview with state police March 29, according to court documents.
He was charged with two counts each of corruption of minors, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old, indecent assault without consent of other person and indecent exposure. Cramer was arraigned Monday by District Judge Daniel Shimshock is being held at the Fayette County jail on $25,000 bond. His preliminary hearing before Shimshock is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 20.
