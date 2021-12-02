A recent classic of a holiday movie is getting the musical treatment at the Geyer Performing Arts Center with “Elf The Musical."
The show is based on the 2003 film “Elf,” where a human boy named Buddy is raised by Papa Elf in the North Pole as one of Santa Claus's elves. Buddy discovers his biological father, Walter Hobbs, lives in New York City and embarks on a fish-out-of-water adventure to find his father and his true identity.
“Elf The Musical” premiered on Broadway in 2010 containing such musical numbers as “Christmastown,” “Sparklejollytwinklejingley,” “Nobody Cares About Santa” and many more.
“The songs move the story along at a good pace, but are not super long or dramatic,” said Chelsea Conway, who is directing the show at the Scottdale theater on Dec. 16 to 19. “They are in the same tone of the show and the movie: fun, holiday, and catchy.”
Conway said she has wanted to direct the show for years and is excited to finally have a chance to do it.
“I love working with shows that tell a classic, well-known story and incorporating my own creative touches to tell that story, but in a way it’s never been done before,” she said.
Conway said the musical stays true to the movie for the most part, though the character of Papa Elf does not exist in the musical. Instead, Buddy (played by Jessie Glover) is raised by Santa (played by Chris Schaffer), who also narrates the story.
“I think people will love this cast,” Conway said, adding that Glover is perfect in every way to play the lovable Buddy the Elf. “He is so loyal, innocent, and kind as a person, and it really portrays well in this character onstage.”
Other leads include Will Herrington playing Walter Hobbs, Amanda Anne Leight playing Emily Hobbs, Emily White playing Jovie and Joey Estok playing Michael. There are also 27 others in the cast, including a children's ensemble named “Santa's Little Helpers."
“I also love working with children, and shows like this get me a chance to incorporate young children into the cast and allow them to have fun and shine just as much as the (older) cast members,” Conway said.
Conway added that the show will include a group of featured dancers who have perfected the vision of the choreographer, Rebekah Sedwick.
Others in the crew include Shawn Conway as vocal coach and set designer Kyli Stoner as stage manager, Zach Gilkey assisting with music during the show and Alison King Perry has been helping with vocal coaching.
Along with the show, Conway said they'll have a Brunch with Buddy and Santa on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 11:30 a.m. at Bad Rabbit Café & Roastery in Scottdale. People can visit Eventbrite.com and search the event title to purchase tickets for the brunch.
They are also having a coloring contest with Southmoreland Elementary School as one of the board members of Actors and Artists of Fayette County, Dani White, drew a coloring book page, and local students will get the color them.
“Then the cast will select some winners, and they will win tickets to the show,” she said. "We will then hang the pages up in the theater.”
The show will run for five performances including 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, 17 and 18 and 2:30 p.m. matinee performances on Dec. 18 and 19. Tickets are $15.
For more information, visit the Geyer Performing Arts Center at www.geyerpac.com or call 724-887-0887.
