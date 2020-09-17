The annual candlelight ghost tours have returned to Nemacolin Castle for a month of haunting experiences.
“It's our biggest season of the year,” said one of the organizers, Kim Brashear. “It sells out.”
The ghost tours have been going strong for over 15 years, and even though COVID-19 has caused cancellations of many annual traditions this year, Brashear said they're taking precautions to make sure the tours are conducted safely.
One such change is modifying the number of people in each group. Formerly groups of 15 toured the historic castle, now, only six will be permitted in a group. The exception to that, she said, will be allowing a slightly larger group to participate if all of them live in the same household.
Brashear said they're also taking steps to sanitize everything, especially the handrails on the tour, which is the only thing the guests are allowed to touch in the 231-year-old castle.
“Other than that, we tell people to watch their steps because the floors are uneven because of the age, of course,” Brashear said.
Guests are also to be aware of the fact the ghost tours aren't considered to be a haunted attraction in the sense that monsters jump out to scare them.
“There's nothing to be afraid of,” she said. “It's more of an experience or a happening.”
She added that experiences are totally up for grabs as guests may or may not see something, feel a change in temperature, feel a presence or detect a scent like tobacco.
“There's no guarantees,” Brashear said.
While audio and/or video recordings are prohibited, Bashear said taking photographs isn't just allowed, it's strongly encouraged because guests are asked to review their photos at the end of the 45-minute tour to search for any evidence of a spirit.
“Sometimes people find things on camera, and we try to debunk it,” Brashear said. “Sometimes we debunk it like if it's a shadow on the wall and sometimes...it is what it is.”
Brashear said guests have a very positive experience ghost-touring the castle where four generations lived. She noted both paranormal groups and spiritualists have also offered accounts of hauntings.
The Pennsylvania Paranormal Research Group (PAPRG) has investigated at Nemacolin Castle several times.
The group has found different types of paranormal activity at the site, including seeing someone walk down a hallway and into a room – only to find that the room is empty.
PAPRG members have also heard voices or noises, including doors opening and closing.
The tours are $15 per person and will begin on Sept. 26 and run until around Halloween.
Tickets must be purchased in advanced to reserve a spot on the tours by visiting www.eventbrite.com.
Masks are required for a tour, and state and federal COVID-19 guidelines apply.
Nemacolin Castle is located along 136 Front Street, Brownsville, and is operated by the Brownsville Historical Society.
