Local legends, stories and lore will be a part of a walking ghost tour by the Brownsville Historical Society this week.
“This is something new for the historical society,” society spokeswoman Kim Brashear said.
A different organization hosted a ghost walk but had stopped doing so, so the historical society decided to fill that void, she said.
A lantern-carrying guide will lead spirit seekers along Front and Market streets, regaling them with tales along the way.
Brashear said Front is the oldest street in Brownsville, with stories of hauntings and other legends passed down from those who have made their home there.
“It’s very, very interesting,” she said.
Fort Burd is also a stop on the tour, along with some of the Victorian homes and buildings that used to be schools or ice houses, each one with a spooky story.
“There are lots of old legends and stories that have been passed on and some new ones, too,” she said.
Brashear said comfortable shoes are recommended for the walk, and the group will meet at the courtyard at Nemacolin Castle. The Front Street Ghost Walk will begin at 9 p.m. each night. Those who wish to attend must arrive by 8:45 p.m.
The price is $5 per person, and all proceeds go to the Brownsville Historical Society for their continued restoration efforts of the buildings and grounds at Nemacolin Castle.
To purchase tickets in advance, call Brashear at 724-322-2422. Tickets can also be purchased at Nemacolin Castle.
The castle will remain open for a candlelight ghost tour after the walking tour, Brashear said. That tour requires a separate ticket that can be purchased at the door at the conclusion of the walk.
Upcoming events for the remainder of the year at Nemacolin Castle include a wine tasting on Nov. 20, Light-Up Night Nov. 26th and a Christmas Eve Victorian Dinner on Dec. 10 where the winner of a $10 raffle ticket can bring along nine people for a private, catered dinner at the castle where a Victorian Santa Claus will hand out gifts.
For more information, visit www.nemacolincastle.net.
