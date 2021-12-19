A section of Route 201 (Gillespie Hollow Road) in Washington Township, closed for emergency slide repair, was reopened Friday.
The closure was located between Brownsville and Sisley Town roads.
Emergency slide repairs were necessary to stabilize the area, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The clearing of necessary vegetation and rock scaling for the installation of anchors and mesh netting was accomplished utilizing unique and specialized equipment and harnessing for equipment, tools, materials, and project staff. This work was performed by GeoStabilization International (GSI), a Denver-based company.
