Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club have announced the February and March Girls of the Month.
- MARK HOFMANN
-
-
- 0
+1
+1
Tuesday, March 28, 2023 3:43 AM
Tuesday, March 28, 2023 3:43 AM
The February GOM is Kendall Ellsworth, daughter of Brent and Chasity Ellsworth. She is a member of the senior class at Carmichaels Area Jr/Sr High School, where she is a member of the National Honor Society, the basketball team, the volleyball team and the softball team.
Outside of school, she volunteers at blood drives and play Club Volleyball.
After high school, Ellsworth plans to attend Waynesburg University and major in biology/pre-med while playing on the school’s volleyball team. Her goal is to go to medical school.
The March GOM is Chloe Hardin, the daughter of Jennifer Hardin and John Hardin.
She is a member of the senior class at Carmichaels Area Jr/Sr High School, where is participates in the National Honor Society, the Art Club and Upwardbound. She’s also a cheerleader and a majorette in the marching band, and a cosmetology student at the Greene County Career and Technical Center.
Outside of school, she participates in 5K Runs, and she attend Crosspoint Church.
After high school, she’ll attend Waynesburg University and major in forensic investigations and minor in psychology.
