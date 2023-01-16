21227796_20220711_094111.jpg

Submitted photo

The EQT Foundation recently partnered with the Community Foundation of Greene County to create the GIVE Greene Fund to local charitable causes. Pictured are EQT employees assisting United Way of Greene County with a Stuff the Bus event.

 Submitted photo

A new endowed fund has been created to serve charitable causes and make positive changes in Greene County through natural gas royalties.

