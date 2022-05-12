The GO Laurel Highlands photo contest is back — with winners to see their photos on display to help promote the region.
A panel of judges will select the top images, which will be published in the organization’s Destination Guide and golaurelhighlands.com, and be displayed in special exhibits at high-profile locations in the Laurel Highlands.
To be eligible, photos must be taken in the Laurel Highlands, which includes Fayette, Somerset or Westmoreland counties. The three categories are people (portraits and experiences), plants and animals (nature) and places (attractions and landscapes).
The first-place winner in each of the three categories will receive $500; second place will receive $200 and third place will receive $100.
Winning photos may also be featured on GO Laurel Highlands’ social media, billboards and more.
Contestants can upload one high-quality image per submission; only high-quality, digital photos will be accepted. An unlimited number of images can be submitted from one participant for the contest.
The deadline for submissions is July 31.
For complete details and to upload photos for consideration, please visit golaurelhighlands.com/about-us/photo-contest/ or call 724-238-5661.
