GO Laurel Highlands has announced the release of its 2023 Destination Guide to the tri-county region in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Thursday, March 2, 2023 6:06 AM
Thursday, March 2, 2023 6:06 AM
The free 64-page guide contains coupons, a map, itinerary ideas, festival and event calendar and date-night suggestions for both locals and visitors alike to Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties.
“The GO Laurel Highlands Destination Guide gives us the privilege of being a storyteller for our three-county region,” said Ann Nemanic, GO LH’s executive director.
The guide also includes stories featuring the region’s iconic attractions, hidden gems and newest locations.
Copies can be ordered by calling 724-238-5661, ext. 101, or requested online. A digital copy can be downloaded at golaurelhighlands.com/guide.
