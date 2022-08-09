Go Laurel Highlands will host a Tourism Grant Workshop to review the 2023 Fayette County Tourism Grant Program.
All Fayette County-based tourism businesses and organizations are encouraged to attend the free workshop at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18.
GO Laurel Highlands Executive Director Ann Nemanic will outline the program’s guidelines, criteria, application and reporting process. Attendees will also have opportunities to ask specific questions pertaining to their businesses.
Awards will be announced and presented in early December.
The tourism grant program is funded by 50% of revenues generated by the Fayette County hotel tax, which is a 3% tax that became effective in 2008.
Awards are granted annually on the basis of merit by the Fayette County Tourism Grant Review Committee and administered by the Fayette County commissioners and GO Laurel Highlands, which is the county’s official marketing organization.
Since the inception of the program, 476 grants have been awarded totaling over $5.1 million.
The Tourism Grant Workshop will be held in Corporate Training Center within the Eberly Building at Penn State Fayette.
The deadline to RSVP is Monday, Aug. 15.
