While Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang trick-or-treat, attend a costume party or wait for the Great Pumpkin, Snoopy dons his pilot gear and battles the Red Baron in Charles Schultz’s ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ special. This year, the Halloween short is available exclusively on AppleTV+.

Those whose spooky season traditions include waiting eagerly with Linus for the Great Pumpkin to appear won’t catch Charles Schultz’s beloved “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” on basic television this year.

