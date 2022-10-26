Those whose spooky season traditions include waiting eagerly with Linus for the Great Pumpkin to appear won’t catch Charles Schultz’s beloved “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” on basic television this year.
editor's pick
Good grief: 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' moves exclusively to Apple+ streaming
- By Katherine Mansfield newsroom@heraldstandard.com
-
-
- 0
Recent Headlines
- Wolf, lawmakers look to push through massive tax incentives for natural gas
- Columbia Gas launches fuel efficient vehicle pilot program in Dunbar Township
- Next National Drug Take Back Day scheduled for Oct. 29
- Good grief: 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' moves exclusively to Apple+ streaming
- Uniontown native appointed PUC commissioner
Business Card Directory
A Division of Davis Monuments
+1(724)564-2110
Uniontown Carmichaels Connellsville
+1(724)439-4380
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.