Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania has put out a plea for donations, citing a drop in them due to the cold weather and snow.
Combined with a rise in the number of shoppers over recent months, President and CEO Michael J. Smith said there is a concern that shelves could go empty.
“Material donations are the lifeblood of Goodwill stores and the success of our stores is largely driven by the donations we receive,” Smith said.
Stores are in need of gently used clothing, shoes and houseware items, but also accept books, jewelry, computers and other electronic equipment.
“We are truly grateful and humbled by everyone’s generosity. However, donations are important now more than ever due to the ongoing high demand from the community who count on our stores to have the goods they need,” Smith said.
The organization encouraged taking time to declutter homes to help meet local needs.
In Fayette County, Goodwill is located at 1003 Mall Run Road, Uniontown. The Washington County store is located at 89 Jefferson Ave., Washington.
Both stores are open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information about the Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania, visit www.goodwillswpa.org.
