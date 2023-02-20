Lesli Gordon of Brave has announced that she is running for Greene County Magistrate in District 13-3-01. A Republican, she is cross-filing for the May primary.
Gordon has been a registered nurse for 12 years, working for two years at UPMC with lung transplant patients and then 10 years as an emergency room nurse for Mon General Hospital in Morgantown and Washington Hospital, and four years as a travel nurse.
When COVID-19 struck, Gordon said she responded to the call by serving across the country and beyond. She nursed COVID patients in San Quentin Prison, in the harsh Montana winter, in the Western Pacific Ocean on Guam and other areas hard-hit by the virus.
A graduate of Bethel Park High School, Gordon has an associate degree in nursing from Community College of Allegheny County, a bachelor’s degree in veterinary science and a bachelor’s in agriculture science, both from West Virginia University. She has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from WVU, which she said she completed in just six months while also working as a traveling nurse during the COVID-19 shutdown. Gordon also has completed one year of law school at West Virginia University.
Gordon has lived in Greene County for almost 20 years and has raised her three children there, and was active in her children’s extracurricular activities.
Gordon said she will be a firm but fair magistrate and describes her view as constitutional.
“It is the foundation,” says Gordon. “We must follow the rule of law, not bend it to someone’s will. I believe in common sense and that everyone should be accountable and responsible for their actions. Good or bad.”
The Magisterial District Judge in District 13-3-01 handles civil and criminal matters in Waynesburg Borough, Wayne Township and the West Greene School District.
