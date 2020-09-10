Gov. Tom Wolf called on state legislators to allocate additional funding to small businesses during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
“Small businesses are typically at the heart of our communities,” Wolf said.
He asked that an additional $225 million in forgivable loans and grants be provided to Pennsylvania’s small businesses through the COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance Program, in addition to $100 million in forgivable loans and grants for the hospitality, leisure and service industries, which includes restaurants, bars, hair salons and barber shops. The funding would come from the $3.6 million provided to Pennsylvania through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Small businesses received a first wave of $225 million in forgivable loans and grants previously in the pandemic, and $1 billion of the states CARES Act funding was set aside in reserve. So far, $96,000 was distributed to 5,000 businesses.
“However, we need to do more to help small businesses recover. We need to do more to help strengthen Pennsylvania’s economy,” Wolf said.
Nearly half of Pennsylvania workers are employed by a small business, Wolf said. He noted that in addition to businesses struggling with declining revenue, they have also spent additional time and money on sanitation and other measures to keep customers and employees safe. Wolf said the leisure, service and hospitality industry has been hit especially hard.
“They recover, we all have a faster recovery,” he said.
Local DOH data updates reported Thursday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 728 cases (+6); 13,236 negative tests; seven deaths (no change)
Greene County: 153 cases (+1); 3,735 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 1,163 cases (+7); 22,487 negative tests; 28 deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 1,925 cases (+11); 39,018 negative tests; 49 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 10,969 cases (+54); 155,592 negative tests; 330 deaths (no change)
Pennsylvania: 141,877 (+587); 1,639,349 negative tests; 7,520 deaths (+15)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: seven facilities; 18 cases in residents; 16 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facility; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 12 facilities; 66 cases in residents; 15 in employees; eight deaths
Westmoreland County: 23 facilities; 209 cases in residents; 64 in employees; 31 deaths
Allegheny County: 100 facilities; 1,403 cases in residents; 477 in employees; 271 deaths
Pennsylvania: 946 facilities; 21,644 cases in residents; 4,702 in employees; 5,280 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
