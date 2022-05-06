Fayette County’s sheriff has been appointed to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
Sheriff James Custer will serve on the PCCD committee for four years, with his term expiring in March 2026.
“After serving in law enforcement for over 32 years, it’s an honor and special accomplishment for me personally to be appointed to the commission by the governor,” Custer said. “This appointment will hopefully make a greater impact and expand my role as sheriff here in Fayette County, due to PCCD’s many resources and being able to network with other members that represent all areas of the criminal-justice field.”
PCCD provides leadership in system-wide coordination and building collaboration among public servants and private citizens representing all aspects of the adult and juvenile criminal justice systems and victim services.
“PCCD is specifically tasked with providing services to the victims of crime,” Custer said. “They also assist in the field of prevention and treatment for those suffering from substance use disorders and work with adult probation offices and mental health agencies, to name a few.”
Custer’s responsibilities include attending quarterly meetings and working with other committees and training boards. Even though all PCCD meetings are currently virtual, he said there may be in-person meetings he will be required to attend in Harrisburg.
Custer added that the commission also sponsors many grant opportunities to assist with funding-related projects.
“This just begins to scratch the surface as to how PCCD helps so many Pennsylvanians,” he said.
Custer has been the county’s sheriff since 2016 and has served as president of the Pennsylvania Sheriff’s Association.
