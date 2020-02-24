Ohiopyle State Park officials made substantial steps toward removing graffiti which appeared in one of the most scenic and recognizable areas of the park over the weekend.
About 90% of the spray paint was removed Monday with water and scrub brushes, said Ohiopyle State Park Manager Ken Bisbee. He said they are approaching removal cautiously because of protected species in the area. They hope to use biodegradable graffiti remover Tuesday morning to remove the remaining paint.
“What’s really uplifting is the amount of support we have gotten from people wanting to help,” he said.
The vandals spray painted about three dozen separate images, some on multiple faces of individual rocks. The graffiti included words and images in white, yellow, black and red.
Park rangers are following up on a lead in the investigation and continuing to gather tips.
“We’re hoping somebody saw something, between Thursday and Saturday night,” he said.
He said it is upsetting to park staff and locals that a person would choose to blemish a noteworthy area of national beauty.
“It was done to one of the most scenic, most photographed areas of Ohiopyle,” he said. “People from around the country stop to take pictures in front of the falls. It’s just such a shame that people would choose to target that area of the Laurel Highlands.”
Anyone with information on the vandalism may contact the park office at 724-329-8591.
