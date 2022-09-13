Grane Hospice is now offering end-of-life care to Fayette County residents.
The Pittsburgh-based company opened a branch at 17 Arentzen Blvd., Charleroi, earlier this year, and it covers the Fayette County area.
“We just found a great need for hospice care in that area. We’re trying to flip the switch on hospice care, a little bit,” said Dawn Schaer, an admission RN coordinator for Grane Hospice.
With Fayette being a more rural area with spread out communities, Schaer said that education about hospice care and spreading awareness has been a part of their move into the county.
“We have not been as busy as I thought we would be at first,” Schaer said. “A hospice in itself is a lot of education.”
Critically, part of that education is making sure people know that hospice care is also for the families of patients.
“We try to come in early so we can build that relationship with the family and help them navigate the process. We provide service for the entire family,” Schaer said.
While they offer medical services, Grane also helps patients stay connected with their religious and spiritual communities, and to that end have a pastoral care team comprised of ministers of various religious affiliations.
“People lose touch with their church and faith family. We help to coordinate to bring that back,” Schaer said.
Grane Hospice also offers counseling to patients, as well as bereavement counseling for families.
Schaer said Grane feels it is important to not just tend to a patient’s physical health, but to their mental and spiritual health as well.
“One of our mottos is we care for the comfort of the body, mind and soul. It’s the whole package,” Schaer said.
