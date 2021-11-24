A $67,000 state grant has been awarded to North Union Township for flood mitigation efforts.
The grant will be used for a water planning and debris removal project. Specifically, the township will undertake a study of Cove and Shutes Run to determine the full extent and cause of flooding along this waterway. Overgrown brush, fallen trees, sandbars and other debris will be removed along a section of Shutes Run.
“Flooding can have devastating impacts on health and safety, as well as community and personal property,” said state Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis.
“Stream maintenance is crucial to prevent flooding during heavy rain events like we have seen throughout the summer. This grant assists North Union Township to make these fixes in Shutes and Cove Runs, protecting and preserving the properties around them,” agreed state Sen. Patrick Stefano, R-Bullskin Township.
The grant was awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) under its Watershed and Restoration Program and Multimodal Transportation Program. The program is funded with money assessed by the Commonwealth through the state’s Impact Fee, which is paid by the state’s unconventional natural gas producers.
