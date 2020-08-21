Several grants were awarded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) to communities in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties for sewer and water line replacements, sewage system and plant upgrades and stormwater management.
“Our sewer, water and stormwater systems are not something we often think about until there’s a problem, and then we can’t help but take note and fine solutions to protect public health and safety,” said state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin Township. “These grants will help the communities to which they’ve been awarded maintain quality service.”
“Water and sewage infrastructure updates are some of the greatest needs in many of the communities I serve.” state Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Uniontown, noted. “Aging water systems cause unplanned outages and cause residents to be fearful of the reliability and safety of their water and sanitation systems. These grant awards will provide significant aid and allow these areas to complete some much needed upgrades.”
“These are worthwhile investments in our water and sewer infrastructure, vital in reducing flooding issues, extending water service, and fixing sewage backups and related issues,” state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, said. “The funds will also make critical infrastructure repairs and ensure proper functioning and prevent more costly repairs down the road.”
The following projects received funding:
Fayette County
n Indian Creek Valley Water Authority was awarded $423,937 to upgrade the Ohiopyle Water Storage Tank at the location in Stewart Township. The authority will remotely monitor the tank levels to ensure that adequate water pressure and water volume is available to the water customers in Ohiopyle. The project also includes improvements to the tank access road and erection of a fence around the storage tank. The project will also install an additional storage tank on the site that will provide a redundant storage facility to allow future cleaning, inspection and renovations to the existing tank to comply with state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) requirements and sound waterworks practices without interrupting service.
n German Township Sewer Authority was awarded $28,696 to update the alarm system at two pump stations located in the township. The project will bring the systems up-to-date with DEP standards. The new system will allow the operators to connect via phone monitor the system, along with keeping track of the amount of flow that enters, exits, and wet well capacities at the pump station.
n Brownsville Municipal Authority was awarded $200,000 to replace aging sewer line along Water Street on the south side of Brownsville where residents are experiencing sewage backups.
Greene County
n Rices Landing Borough received $329,080 to replace and repair pumps at the sewer treatment plant and install a mechanical screen significantly reducing repair costs that are passed on to the consumer.
n Greensboro/Monongahela Township Joint Sewer Authority received $85,000 to allow the authority to make necessary upgrades by purchasing approximately five new submersible pumps and respond to DEP compliance orders because the existing pumps are failing and require replacement.
n Lower Ten Mile Joint Sewer Authority received $129,000 to install a new generator at the Jefferson Pump Station and improve the emergency generators at the Clarksville Hill and Pit Gas Pump stations.
n Greene County received $218,450 to allow for the extension of Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority’s line to customers along Jacobs Ferry Road in Cumberland Township.
Washington County
n East Bethlehem Township received $200,000 for the installation of one trunk line in the community of Millsboro to address flooding issues.
n Center-West Joint Sewer Authority received $200,000 to be used to repair aging sewer lines along Vesta Street in the community of Denbo.
The CFA was established in 2004 as an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages. The CFA holds fiduciary responsibility over the funding of programs and investments in Pennsylvania’s economic growth.
These grants were awarded as part of DCED’s PA Small Water and Sewer Grant Program to assist with the construction, improvement, expansion, or rehabilitation or repair of a water supply system, sanitary sewer system, storm sewer system, or flood control projects.
More information is available at https://dced.pa.gov/programs/pa-small-water-sewer/.
