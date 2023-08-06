The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) has announced funding opportunities available to local schools during the foundation’s fall grant cycle, which opened Aug. 1.
“These grants are a much-appreciated funding source for local schools,” said Renee M. Couser, CFFC executive director. “Teachers and administrators have expressed their gratitude to the foundation and the donors of these funds for helping to provide educational tools for Fayette County students.”
n The Arthur and Millicent Gabriel Legacy Fund, which accepts grant requests from $750 to $10,000 for reusable items to enhance classrooms. Teachers, school counselors or administrators in the Laurel Highlands or Uniontown Area school district are encouraged to apply. A total of $20,000 is available this grant cycle.
n The Idea Fund, which was created by a donor who wanted to help teachers be creative in the classroom and students of all learning styles thrive. Employees of all county district are eligible to apply in the amount of $2,500. Particular attention will be paid to applicants who demonstrate that the funds will be used to address the needs of students in the classroom that may not be the top grade earners, who can show the sustainability of the program and are willing to go beyond traditional teaching styles to reach students.
n The Patricia and Robert Metz Educational Fund, which accepts grant requests to enhance STEM teaching and learning at the Uniontown Area School District’s middle or high schools. An award in the amount of $500 is intended to support teacher or student activities or the purchase of classroom materials.
“Since these are donor-advised funds, the fund creators have flexibility in what they choose to support,” Crouser said, adding that criteria can change from one year to the next as a way to help the donors find the best fit for projects that match their giving interests. “By expanding criteria, there’s more opportunity for creative requests from a larger pool of applicants.”
Applicants can submit grant requests through CFFC’s online grant system, which can be found on the “Grant Seekers” page at www.cffayettepa.org. The application deadline is Sept. 30.
Crouser said the requests will be reviewed, and applicants can expect to be notified about whether they received a grant in November.
