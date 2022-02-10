A $135,398 state grant will help fund manufacturing summer camps through the Private Industry Council of Westmoreland-Fayette.
Open to 40 participants ages 16 to 18 and 40 ages 19 to 21, the camps will provide hands-on learning and field trips to explore the manufacturing industry.
The grant was provided by the state’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career program, which helps develop programs to raise awareness of opportunities in the manufacturing industry.
A second grant was awarded to Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania. That $199,500 in funding will implement Careers in Skilled Trades, a program to introduce students in grades 7 to 12 to skilled trades opportunities through pre-apprenticeship, apprenticeship and other training programs. Students will also have the opportunity to connect with industry professionals.
Gov. Tom Wolf, who announced the grants Wednesday, said Pennsylvania has “a long, rich history with manufacturing.”
“Funding from the Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career program introduces the next generation to the tools they need to explore, and hopefully become part of, this in-demand industry,” he said.
The Manufacturing PA initiative was launched in October 2017, and has since funded 61 projects and invested more than $14.1 million through the grant program.
