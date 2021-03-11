State police charged a Greene County woman with homicide by vehicle while DUI after a passenger in her Ford Mustang fell off the roof of her moving car and died.
Court paperwork alleged Kersten Zoe Kisner, 20, of Graysville had a blood-alcohol level of .108 when Ryan Lohr, 21, of Wind Ridge, climbed from the passenger seat of her Ford Mustang onto its roof on Oct. 16, 2019.
Daniel Hevener told police he was traveling eastbound on Route 21 in Franklin Township, Greene County when he saw a vehicle coming toward him crossing into his lane. Police said Hevener told them the car moved back into its own lane and he saw a “white blur” come from the roof of the Mustang and felt a thud.
Hevener told police he knew he had hit something and called 911.
When police arrived at the scene, they interviewed Kisner, 18 at the time, and alleged she smelled of alcohol. Kisner reportedly told police that Lohr climbed out of his seat, and onto the roof of the Mustang.
“Kisner related that while she was driving, the victim then fell from the roof of the vehicle,” Trooper Daniel Astfalk wrote in charging documents.
Two backseat passengers in Kisner’s car also told police Lohr climbed onto the vehicle’s roof.
Lohr, pronounced dead at the scene of the 1:20 a.m. crash, died of head injuries, police said.
Kisner, who has not yet been arraigned, faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, DUI and reckless endangerment. She also faces several traffic citations. The case was filed Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates.
