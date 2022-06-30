A Greene County 911 dispatcher is accused of refusing to send an ambulance to the home of a Sycamore woman who later died.
On Wednesday, Leon Price, 50, of Waynesburg, was arraigned on a charge of involuntary manslaughter, with investigators alleging he “directly prevented (Diania) Kronk from receiving emergency medical care that potentially could have saved her life.”
Kronk died on July 2, 2020, one day after investigators say Price told her daughter he would not send an ambulance because he wasn’t sure Kronk would agree to medical treatment.
District Attorney David Russo, whose office filed the charges, said his investigation is not over.
“The investigation is being expanded to 911 management to see if this was a result of a potential unwritten 911 management policy in Greene County,” Russo said. “No one should be denied emergency services in Greene County or anywhere else. Everyone should have equal protections and access to medical treatment.”
According to the criminal complaint, Price was working as an emergency dispatcher for Greene County 911 on July 1 when Kronk’s daughter, Kelly Titchenell, called at 12:50 p.m., requesting an ambulance to be sent to her mother’s home.
During the call, Titchenell told Price her mother’s skin was turning yellow, she was incoherent and bleeding, and would die if she wasn’t transported to the hospital, authorities said.
Price initially said he would dispatch an ambulance, but then asked Titchenell if her mother would be willing to go to the hospital or if there was someone with a power of attorney who could make the decision.
The complaint noted that emergency responders have implied consent to treat unconscious or incoherent patients, even if they attempt to refuse.
“There was also not evidence at the time of the call that Diania had any intention of refusing medical service,” county Detective Zachary Sams wrote in charging documents.
During the call, Price allegedly told Titchenell to make certain her mother would go to the hospital before calling 911 again for medical help.
“An audibly shaken Kelly then responds ‘OK,’ and apologizes for calling Greene County 911. Approximately 24 hours after the refusal to dispatch an ambulance, on July 2, 2020, around 12:45 (p.m.), Diania was found lying in her bed and declared deceased,” Sams wrote.
Russo said on Wednesday that when Titchenell made the call for help, three ambulances were available to be dispatched to help her mother.
In filing the charges, Russo said, “Our primary objective is to bring justice to the individuals affected and for the safety of the community.”
Earlier this month, Titchenell filed a civil suit against Greene County, Price and others. The filing claimed Price told her that sending an ambulance for Kronk would be a “waste of resources.”
In addition to manslaughter, Price was also charged with recklessly endangering another person, official oppression and obstructing administration of law or other government function before Magisterial District Judge D. Glenn Bates.
He is free on $15,000 unsecured bond with a preliminary hearing scheduled on July 13.
Price’s employment status in Greene County remains unclear. Clerk Jeff Marshall deferred comment to the county solicitor, who did not return a call for comment.
