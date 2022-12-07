Rural communities often are the most underserved areas when it comes to high-speed internet because it’s so expensive to install broadband and there isn’t always a return on investment for telecommunication companies.
Greene County officials are trying to change that by going the extra “country mile” to offer broadband services in places that have been left behind, according to Commission Chairman Mike Belding.
“It gets harder the farther out you go,” Belding said.
In response, the commissioners announced Tuesday the county has received a $1 million donation from CNX Foundation that will be used to partner with Kinetic by Windstream to install 31 miles of fiber cable providing high-speed internet to 103 customers in northwestern Greene County.
“CNX’s contribution will allow us to pick up the really hard projects,” Belding said of the higher expenses associated with bringing broadband to secluded areas.
The latest target focusing on Gray, Morris and Richhill townships – which includes Ryerson Station State Park – is the third phase of Greene County’s broadband rollout following a feasibility study performed in early 2020.
The first project cost about $3 million and used federal CARES Act funding to upgrade internet speeds for 8,300 customers in more highly populated areas around Waynesburg, Carmichaels and Mt. Morris. Belding said that project was “low-hanging fruit” because it was relatively inexpensive since much of the infrastructure was already there, so now the county is focusing on other areas. Another project will use $2.5 million in grant money from the Appalachian Regional Commission with a $2.7 million match from Kinetic that will provide high-speed internet to 767 customers in Aleppo, Freeport, Gilmore, Perry, Springhill and Wayne Township along the county’s southern border.
“We’re all here for one purpose. We all want to see Greene County grow and prosper,” said Susan Schraibman, who is Kinetic’s president of state operations. “We want to continue promoting Greene County.”
The higher cost to install fiber in such rural areas as northwestern Greene County often makes it cost-prohibitive. CNX Foundation filled the void with the $1 million donation as part of its pledge last year to provide $30 million to numerous projects across Appalachia.
“In my experience, broadband has a huge impact for these rural communities,” CNX Foundation spokesperson Amy Hopkins said.
The commissioners are hoping that will be true when the second and third phases are completed in spring 2024, with more announcements for broadband expansion in the future. This latest expansion will also provide high-speed internet to Ryerson Station State Park, which could boost tourism for people who want to remain connected with the internet while also searching for seclusion.
Commissioner Betsy Rohanna McClure noted that so many activities now require high-speed internet, which can be a catalyst to spur e-commerce with small businesses, remote learning for students and telemedicine that helps senior citizens. Commissioner Blair Zimmerman added that projects such as these would not be possible without the county’s partnerships with CNX Foundation and Kinetic.
Belding said broadband expansion is needed now more than ever to make Greene County competitive to keep lifelong residents and attract new people who want to live in a rural setting while working remotely for big companies.
“Why can’t you live in Aleppo and work in New York City or Baltimore or Seattle?” Belding said. “There’s no reason where you live should restrict where you work.”
