Greene County officials approved a $1.93 million grant to help the troubled East Dunkard Township Water Authority on Thursday, but Commissioner Mike Belding said he fears that grant and another $2.3 million in federal funds may not be enough to fix the problems.
“The township did receive Act 13 funding and American Rescue Plan funding, but it was just a drop in the bucket compared to the amount of money that is needed to fix this problem,” Belding said.
He said the authority’s customers have had poor water quality “for many years.”
“The county is trying to work with the township and the water authority to get suitable drinking water for its customer base,” he said.
Money from the $1.93 million Community Development Block Grant is expected to go toward replacing the iron main waterline, pumps, gate valves and blow-off valves, and the inspection and rehabilitation of eight storage tanks. The funding will also help the authority update its system and run a connector line with Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority to purchase water from that agency.
The commissioners also have earmarked an additional $2.3 million for the project with funding that will be provided by U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler’s office.
“I equate this problem with what has been going on in Flint, Michigan, but on a much smaller scale,” Belding said.
“It is very inconvenient for the 1,600 customers on the water line,” he added. “Their dishwashers, hot water tanks and washing machines are being damaged over time because the water quality isn’t what it is supposed to be.”
Belding said while he is not an engineer, he understands that there have been piecemeal additions in the past when the authority installed extensions onto water lines.
“They have continually had dirty water over recent years,” he said. “The system is antiqued and poorly designed. They have had frequent boil water advisories.”
One of the most recent lasted nearly two months, until it was rectified on May 5.
The water authority located in the most southwestern township near the West Virginia state line and the Monongahela River has been under observation by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Resources, Belding said. The authority serves about 1,600 homes and businesses, and provides water to an estimated 4,200 people in Dunkard and Greene townships and parts of Cumberland, Monongahela, Perry and Whiteley townships.
Belding said there is a Facebook page dedicated to the water customers.
“If you look at that page, you will see that this has been a problem for eight years,” he said.
About eight months ago, Belding said changes were made to the water authority when new members were appointed.
“The new authority members are being very transparent with the customers,” he said. “Before that, it was a really hard organization to work with.”
In other business, the commissioners:
n Awarded a contract to Beech Construction Inc, in Pittsburgh, the lowest of six bidders, to repair Greene County Bridge No. 15 through PennDOT in the amount of $861,749.95.
n Approved the Mutual Cooperation Agreement between the county, Waynesburg University and Waynesburg Borough for continued maintenance, repair and improvement of the Waynesburg Commons area.
n Approved a lease agreement between the county and EMS Southwest Inc. for the Greene County 911 Radio Tower Rental in the amount of $250 per month pending solicitor approval, effective Sept. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.