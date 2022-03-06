Greene County commissioners Thursday approved a $10,000 contribution to the Waynesburg Corner Cupboard Food Bank that will go toward purchasing a new refrigerated lift food truck.
Commissioner Mike Belding said food bank Executive Director Candace Webster asked for help with the purchase in February. Her request letter indicated the truck would make it possible for the agency to continue to accept and distribute the “massive donations” of approximately 48,000 pounds of food to the food bank every week from an out-of-county donor.
These donations, she explained, include large pallets full of fresh produce which helps the food bank “better meet the nutritional needs of our Greene County neighbors.”
In her request letter, Webster said that although the food bank is “well on its way” to raising the $180,000 needed to purchase the truck – with a little more than $100,000 already raised through a combination of grants, sponsorships and donations – the agency is asking for the county to help.
Webster thanked the commissioners for being “incredibly generous and unfailingly helpful” in supporting the food bank over the years and explained that the food bank has had to rent a refrigerated truck to accommodate the large weekly donation to help area residents. But, she said, the rental cost is not sustainable for the agency.
“We don’t want to walk away from such a large donation that could benefit so many,” she explained in the letter, adding that the food bank and its pantry sites feed between 2,000 and 2,500 area residents.
The commissioners’ contribution to the truck will come from the county’s American Rescue Fund (ARF).
“Continued funding to our community support organizations, such as the Corner Cupboard Food Bank, is imperative,” Belding said. “Post COVID, recovery of family and businesses finances is now complicated by exorbitant increased prices on everything from fuel to food and baby supplies. Sustained support is important to maintain the health and welfare of our most vulnerable populations.
“The Corner Cupboard Food Bank is a lifeline to those in need and an investment in the future of our communities,” he continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.