Greene County commissioners approved an agreement with a local nonprofit charitable corporation aimed at better administering funds donated to local organizations.
Commissioner Mike Belding said during a recent public meeting this agreement will set up accounts with the Community Foundation of Greene County so that individuals, businesses or industry partners who wish to donate to the county can do so through the nonprofit, which regularly accepts, manages and distributes funds for area organizations.
“This will ensure appropriate accounting, proper administration of restricted funds and acknowledgement of the donation from the donor,” Belding said.
Belding used as an example the recent support the county received through donations for the summer day camp program.
During a public meeting in mid-April, commissioners spoke about a potential fee for this year’s day camp because of the county’s current financial crisis. Commissioners said they were seeking donors to help reduce or even defray costs associated with the camp.
At the time, commissioners said the initial plan was to charge $300 per child for summer camp, which in years past had been held free of charge.
During that meeting, Commissioner Betsy McClure said costs for the camp have “skyrocketed” and the county is dealing with a $1 million deficit.
However, since that April announcement donations began pouring in from individuals, businesses and other entities, enough to cover costs and enable children who sign up to attend for free.
In another matter, commissioners approved a temporary easement between the county and Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority for a water line extension project in Cumberland Township.
Belding said the easement agreement will allow the water authority to temporarily encroach on county property in order to facilitate water line extension work in the township.
Commissioners also approved a time extension request of a reimbursement agreement for county-owned Bridge No. 63 until June 30, 2022.
Belding said the extension is necessary so that the reimbursement date may be changed because of delays in bridge maintenance.
Commissioners also approved a request for a per diem rate increase for agency foster care from $25 to $30 per day. The change is because of increased costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.